MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says the new dawn government will ensure employers out in place just conditions because workers are also the backbone of the economy. In an interview, Tambatamba said government would also promote the issue of productivity in the workforce. “Our party manifesto of the new dawn government is very much attentive to the issues of the workers. Because we are aware that the workers and employers too are the backbone of the economy, without them, where would we deduce the growth that we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.