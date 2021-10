PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Patriotic Front is finished just like MMD and UNIP after they lost power. Speaking in Mwansabombwe District, Monday, President Hichilema urged PF members to join UPND. “Nomba abena Lufubu, abena Mwansabombwe, abena Luapula, mwishalila munuma, ichalo nachisela. Ichalo nachifuma kuli ba PF, ba PF chapwa. UNIP palya yafumine mu government yalipwa, MMD palya yafumine mu government yalipwa, PF twabafumya mu government, nabapwa, nabapwa epela. Chapwa apopene seleni ku UPND twise tubombele chapamo, tutwale ichalo chesu kuntanshi. Kukeni ku PF, PF naipwa. Filya fya pwile UNIP,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.