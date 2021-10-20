PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says PF is a dead party will will never bounce back to power. Speaking during a rally at Nyamphande Primary School ground in Msanzala Constituency, Eastern Province, President Hichilema said PF was dead and buried. “If a party was in government and it is out, that party is gone chili ku manda (it’s in the grave). PF, people rejected it, the whole Zambia rejected the works of PF. So, in Lusangazi if you think that the PF party will bounce back, no chili ku manda. Those who...



