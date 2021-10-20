THE Zambia Police Service says it has recorded 8,059 road traffic accidents during the third quarter of 2021, of which 469 were fatal. Police have further disclosed that over K14 million was raised as admission of guilt fines during the same period. In a statement, Wednesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said 585 persons were killed in the traffic accidents while 1,345 people were seriously injured. “During the third quarter of 2021, we recorded 8,059 road traffic accidents in which 469 were fatal road traffic accidents and 585 persons were killed,...



