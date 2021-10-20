VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has insisted that the new dawn government will not tolerate selfish public service workers who only want to amass wealth at the expense of vulnerable Zambians. And senior Chief Chamuka of Chisamba District has called on government to consider increasing the budgetary allocation to programmes aimed at ending child marriage, teenage pregnancies and gender based violence. Speaking in Chisamba, Monday, Vice-President Nalumango said the new dawn government was not selfish and wanted to make the lives of Zambians better. “We are working day and night to ensure...



