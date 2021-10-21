TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the leaked audio involving immediate past Anti-Corruption Commission acting director general Rosemary Khuzwayo shows that she was not fit for the position. Commenting on the leaked audio in which Khuzwayo was heard directing investigators to arrest former health minister Dr Chilufya without conducting the necessary investigations, Kalungu said individuals who wanted to go against the law were not fit to hold such offices. “If the audio and all that is attributed to the former acting ACC director is true, that is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.