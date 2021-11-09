ABSA Bank Limited has applied to serve its former employee, Pamela Gondwe, via substituted service in a matter in which it has sued her demanding recovery of over K200,000 which she owes the bank from a loan acquired in 2010. The bank has submitted that attempts to serve the court process on Gondwe proved futile as she no longer resides at her known address and her whereabouts remain unknown. In this matter, the bank is seeking payment of the principal sum of K183,037.69 together with interest in the sum of...



