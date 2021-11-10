PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says corruption has been there since independence. Commenting on the backlash which President Hakainde Hichilema has received over his remarks that a clique of thieves had been feeding off public resources since independence, Akashambatwa said the Head of State did not mention any names and therefore, only the guilty were angered by his words. “In the village, there are village announcers who can go round the village and start saying ‘somebody has stolen a chicken’ without naming names unless you are the guilty one. It is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.