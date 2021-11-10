DMMU acting National Coordinator Joshua Kamanya speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at the National Assembly on November 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DISASTER Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) acting National Coordinator Joshua Kamanya says lack of internal auditors at the unit increases its risk of embarrassment due to having various audit queries being cited in the Auditor General’s report. And DMMU Director Finance Dr Mary Namusokwe says since its inception, DMMU has never had an internal auditor, until recently. But the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) did not take kindly to these excuses, resolving to chase away the DMMU officials and ordering them to return in seven days’ time with proper responses…....