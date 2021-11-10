FORMER Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says he has no doubt that checks and balances will continue being given to government because the opposition parties which were defeated are “itching” to get back into power. Reacting to concerns that the country does not have a stable opposition political party to provide checks and balances, Archbishop Mpundu said people were just worried for nothing, adding that he would personally continue offering checks and balances. “I think people are worrying for nothing. Those people who have been kicked out through the ballot are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.