MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu can make changes to the KCM management since he is still in charge. But Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has expressed concern over government’s delay to act on issues surrounding KCM. Lungu recently announced that KCM chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard had retired and that Enock Mponda had been appointed as acting CEO and would also act as CEO for KCM SmelterCo Limited, while Moses Chilambe had been appointed to act as CEO for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.