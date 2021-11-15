PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that a full payment of $120 million for fertiliser supply was made but only 63 per cent was delivered despite the PF government announcing during campaigns that all inputs were received. And President Hichilema says if anyone wanted revenge it should be him because he has been the most discriminated citizen in the last 15 years. Meanwhile, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Chishimba Nkole has urged government to look into the plight of local authorities, saying it has now become an embarrassment to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.