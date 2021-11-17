PF member Kelvin Kaunda says the general membership of the party is not pleased with the decision of the Central Committee to hold the party general conference in June next year. And Kaunda says it is not in the best interest of the party for former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to continue as party president. In an interview Kaunda said the decision to hold the party general conference in June 2022 was not progressive and was not in good taste “First and foremost I want to put it on record…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.