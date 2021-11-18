PF member of the central committee Davies Mwila says party president Edgar Lungu wanted to leave his position but the central committee pleaded with him to stay on for a while. And Mwila says the central committee’s decision to hold the general conference in June 2021 is final because the party does not want to end up like MMD. The former PF secretary general was commenting on PF member Kelvin Kaunda’s remarks that it was not in the best interest of the party for Lungu to continue as PF president...



