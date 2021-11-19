Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda on May 22, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has written to Prime Television demanding an apology and K5,000,000 over defamatory utterances against him allegedly aired on its main news. Chanda has equally written to Crown Television Zambia demanding an apology as well as K5,000,000 over a similar story which was aired on the TV station’s midday news. In a letter dated November 17, addressed to Prime Television, Chanda through his lawyers Lusenga Mulongoti Advocates stated that a news item was aired by the TV station...