MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says imposing a new PF president will result in the former ruling partly having an unpopular leader. In an interview, Sampa said stopping those wishing to vie for the party presidency is tantamount to stifling democracy. “At the end of the day, the best outcome is who the people want. How that is determined is what the question is. Imposing one on people will lead to somebody who is not loved or wanted by the majority people within and outside. If anything, what…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.