THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested six people for trafficking in over four kilograms of heroin, 842 grams of cocaine and 900 kilograms of cannabis in Eastern, Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. And the Commission has arrested businessman Shadreck Matabishi for theft and money laundering activities involving over K3,500,000.00. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Julie Mukumwa said the suspects were currently in custody and would appear in court soon. “DEC has arrested six people for trafficking in over 4 Kilograms of heroin, 842 grams of cocaine…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.