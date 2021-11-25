WESTERN Province acting Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu has called on the Treasury to help the Provincial Administration clear all outstanding bills amounting K14,389,994,46. And Copperbelt Province acting Permanent Secretary Dr Robert Zulu says there is no ‘massage’ to anomalies that led to K123,553 being irregularly paid as salaries to officers who had not reported for work from January 2020 to April 2021. Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday, Katungu said the budget funding was not adequate to help the Provincial Administration settle the debt. “It is clear with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.