Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says as at September 31, 2020, K470 million was received with the target of empowering 150,000 youths. And Nalolo PNUP member of parliament Imanga Wamunyima says there is need for proper monitoring and evaluation when implementing youth development programmes to avoid having beneficiaries who are above 35 years old. Meanwhile, Lundazi PF member of parliament Brenda Nyirenda says it is painful that no resources have been allocated towards sports infrastructure development. Speaking in parliament, Friday, Nkandu said all resources distributed under the Arts…...