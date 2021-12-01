THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Charles Loyana, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife for allegedly concealing and possessing 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area valued at over K37 million. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the commission had charged Loyana and his wife Susan, an Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, with two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. She said the duo had been released on bond…...



