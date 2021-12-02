FORMER Road Development Agency (RDA) Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu says the termination of his contract was irregular because directors are employed by the Agency on merit, not by political appointments. Last week RDA terminated the contracts of eight directors namely; Director Legal Services Mukupa Musonda, Director Finance Kapembwa Mulenga, Director Human Capital and Administration Elias Mwila, Director Procurement Titus Chansa, Director Commercial and Technical Services Wesley Kaluba, Director Road Maintenance Dickson Ndhlovu and Director Construction and Rehabilitation William Mulusa. Ndhlovu was also among those affected. In an…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.