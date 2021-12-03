MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says he has noted with concern that the Presidential trips usually consist of a lean entourage, leaving out key staff that would advise the President properly. And Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the President’s budget must be doubled or tripled in order to satisfy his appetite for travelling. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says the presidential trips are beneficial, and must not be seen as a negative development. Debating Estimates of Expenditure on the Office of the President – State House…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.