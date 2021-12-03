Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa (l) poses for a photo with ZRA commissioner general Dingani Banda and commissioner indirect taxes and excise Moses Shuko shortly after handing over the best integrity Committee overall award to ZRA in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has scooped the best performing overall institution Integrity Committee award at the Integrity Committees Chief Executive Officers’ Forum organised by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). An Integrity Committee (IC) is a committee appointed in an organisation tasked with taking steps to prevent corruption within the institutions. The runner up in the overall performing institution IC was scooped by the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA), while Zesco scooped the best IC organising for integrity. The best performing IC innovation was scooped by Competition and Consumer Protection…...