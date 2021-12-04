THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) managing director Dr Samuel Bwalya for abuse of authority of office involving K781,195.78.

In a statement, Saturday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Dr Bwalya had been charged with 12 counts of abuse of authority of office.

She said Dr Bwalya is alleged to have abused the authority of his office in the manner he arbitrarily directed the payments of school fees for his children using public funds belonging to DBZ.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the managing director at the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) for Abuse of Authority of Office involving K 781, 195.78, contrary to the Laws of Zambia. Samuel Mulenga Bwalya, 51, of House no. 28, Sugar Street in New Avondale, Lusaka, has been charged with 12 Counts of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1) (a) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012,” Chibwe said.

“Details of the offence are that on multiple occasions between 1st May 2020 and 30th July 2021, Bwalya, a public officer, namely, managing director for Development Bank of Zambia, did abuse the authority of his office in the manner he arbitrarily directed the payments of school fees for his children using public funds belonging to Development Bank of Zambia, an act prejudicial to the rights and interests of the government, a matter or transaction that involved the said public body.”

Chibwe stated that Dr Bwalya using public funds made 12 separate payments to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Zambia.

“Bwalya, using public funds, made 12 separate payments of £ 15, 980, equivalent to K 417, 900.97, R 106, 324, equivalent to K 132, 435.09, and R 90, 205, equivalent to K130, 709.94. Other payments were R35, 160.61 equivalent to K 39, 028.28, K10, 540, K 9, 000, K 8, 111.50, K 8, 420, K 6, 980, K6, 840, K6, 560, and K 4, 670. The funds were paid to different schools in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Zambia. Bwalya has been released on bond and will appear in Court soon,” Chibwe stated.

Meanwhile, Chibwe said the Commission had arrested Chirundu district education board secretary Veronica Mubanga and two other officials for theft and forgery.

“Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Chirundu District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), and two other officials for theft and forgery contrary to the laws of Zambia. Veronica Mubanga, 53, of Chirundu High Cost, has been charged with one count of Theft by Public Servant contrary to Section 277 as read together with Section 265 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Others arrested are Obert Sibajene, 50, of House Number 8 Teachers Compound, Chirundu Secondary School, who is the Chirundu District Guidance and Counseling Coordinator (DGCC) and Njekwa Njekwa, aged 41 of Mazongolo Compound, the Chirundu District Resource Centre Coordinator (DRCC),” said Chibwe.

“Sibajene has been charged with one count of forgery while Njekwa, has been charged with two counts of forgery, actions which are contrary to Section 342 as read with Section 347 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Sibajene and Njekwa on separate occasions, forged an Accounts Form 44A purporting to be a retirement form for a certain Eddie Zaza when in fact not. The trio has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.”