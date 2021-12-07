ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says she will always be proud of the strength and belief shown by her team that worked hard to turn the 2021 election into an accountability event. Miti has been awarded the Southern Africa Human Rights Defender of the year (2021) for her selfless and courageous leadership in promoting and defending human rights. In an interview on the same, Monday, Miti said the award was a collective effort. She said the award was a recognition of the resilience and commitment to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.