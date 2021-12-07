FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there will be no employment and wage freeze despite the staff-level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Government and the IMF mission to Zambia have reached a staff-level agreement on a programme under IMF’s Extended Credit Facility that envisages provision of financial support of US$1.4 billion over the next three years. Speaking during a joint press briefing, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambians should not be concerned about the conditions that would be attached to the IMF programme, further assuring…...
Menu