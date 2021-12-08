Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says the recommendations by Health Minister Sylvia Masebo on acquiring the vaccines stemmed from a consultative process with other sectors, and not just the Ministry of Health. And Professor Kasonka says individuals buying vaccination cards for fear of receiving the vaccine are only cheating themselves. Speaking during a special interview organised by News Diggers and Prime TV in collaboration with International Media Support and the European Union, Prof Kasonka said the measures which were announced by the…...