Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the removal of fuel subsidies should not directly translate to an increase in fuel pump prices when the Kwacha has in the past few days appreciated against the Dollar. And Mundubile says the Minister of Green Economy and Environment must put his foot down and completely ban the export of mukula logs in order to promote local value addition. Debating in Parliament, Thursday, Mundubile said government should ensure that there was no increase in the cost of fuel because the Kwacha had…...