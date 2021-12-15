CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the freedom of expression which is being promoted by the UPND Alliance administration is not outside the provisions of the law. And Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says no one must be allowed to transgress the boundaries of the law under the guise of freedom of speech. On Monday, PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda accused President Hakainde Hichilema of summoning judges to his house to try to coerce them into advancing an agenda of turning the country into a one-party state. But…...



