FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says although the removal of fuel subsidies is painful, citizens should understand that it was a necessary action by the government in order to uplift the weakest in society. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said the rise in some commodity prices resulting from the increase in fuel prices would only be a one time effect, and that prices would not be expected to increase further. “As to whether the prices will keep on escalating, no I don’t think so. The prices will go up yes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.