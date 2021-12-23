PARLIAMENT has approved a motion moved by Mwembeshi UPND member of parliament Machila Jamba to introduce legislation on Lifestyle audits. And Jamba says lifestyle audits should not be limited to politicians and public officials because ordinary citizens and family members are sometimes used to conceal proceeds of crime. But Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says the Lifestyle Audit is catered for under other pieces of legislation. Debating the motion in Parliament, Wednesday, Jamba said the fight against corruption would not yield positive results without provision for Lifestyle Audits…....



