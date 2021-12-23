Education Minister Douglas Syakalima speaks at the 12th annual Pan African Literacy For All (PALFA) conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on October 19, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has dissolved the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board of Directors. In a statement, Thursday, the Ministry said Syakalima had also dissolved the University Councils for Copperbelt and Mulungushi University. “The Minister of Education Honourable Syakalima announces the dissolution of the Board of Directors for the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board in accordance with section 6(1) of the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Act No 31 of 2016. The minister has also dissolved the University Councils for Copperbelt and Mulungushi Universities in accordance with section…...