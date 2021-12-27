CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says his earlier prediction that President Hakainde Hichilema would perform so well in State House to the extent that people would support his third term, was a premature statement based on what he has seen now. Speaking when he appeared on KBN TV, Thursday evening, Sangwa said what was seeing in UPND was sad, adding that people were being smart with their mouths after giving false promises. When asked if it was right for some people to say that the UPND lied their way into power,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.