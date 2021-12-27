UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says no reasonable person can wish for the PF to return to power. And Mweetwa has admitted that there could be things that the UPND may not have communicated well with the public but that does not get them anywhere near competition with the PF. Commenting on remarks made by the former Defence Minister Davies Chama that Zambians were crying and wishing that they did not vote out PF, Mweetwa said the opposition leaders were in denial. “How can Zambians cry after they decided to remove…...



