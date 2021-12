FORMER gender minister Elizabeth Phiri says having lost the 2021 elections, the PF is looking to God and waiting for what he has in store for the nation. And Phiri says it will not be right for the PF to condemn or praise the UPND government as people who voted the former ruling party out of power are the best judges. In an interview, Phiri said PF did its part and it was now time for UPND to deliver on its promises. “I think the best judges are the people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.