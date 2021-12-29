POLICE have formally charged and arrested Jessy Banda, a 33-year-old woman of Misisi Compound for hitting her son with an iron bar on his private parts after he stole a piece of chicken from the pot. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Banda, of Misisi Compound, had been charged with assault on a child and would appear in court soon. “Police have formally charged and arrested Jessy Banda aged 33 for the offence of Assault on a Child Contrary to Section 248A of CAP 87 of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.