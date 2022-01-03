THE Zambia Police Service says 10 people were killed in 10 fatal road traffic accidents recorded during the New Year holiday. In a statement, Sunday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that 117 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded countrywide during the New Year holiday, with Lusaka province recording the highest number with 45, followed by Copperbelt with 23. “During the New Year holiday, 117 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded Country-wide, out of which 10 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 10 persons were killed, 21 were serious road traffic accidents…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.