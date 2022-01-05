Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika speaks as former State House economic advisor to late President Mwanawasa Moses Banda, former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Linda Kasonde and Evangelical Church of Zambia presiding Bishop Paul Mususu at Mulungushi Conference Centre during the Levy Mwanawasa memorial lecture on August 18, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says political violence can be stopped if there is a change in the political systems. In an interview, Akashambatwa noted that the concentration of political power had allowed any political party to capture the State, which in turn undermined the independence of the civil service, the police force, and the Electoral Commission. “The cause of violence and the culture of violence which has grown over the years is not new, it is a continuation and it can only be stopped if there is real change. The…...