UPND Lusaka Province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the party is confident that it will retain the Kabwata seat without any difficulties. Speaking during a media briefing, Wednesday, Mwaliteta said Kabwata residents were happy with the works done by President Hakainde Hichilema and had promised to vote for the UPND in the upcoming by-election. “We are receiving overwhelming support from Kabwata Constituency from the residents. The residents of Kabwata are on top of things, they are following the President, they are very happy with what is going on. Kabwata, we are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.