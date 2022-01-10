FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has challenged the UPND administration to disclose how much percentage of subsidies was on fuel, saying government is not being sincere. And Kampyongo says the PF does not regret missing the opportunity to strike a deal with the IMF because some conditions were against the party’s ideology of supporting the poor. In an interview, Tuesday, Kampyongo said the PF government removed subsidies on fuel before president Michael Sata died. “For fuel, we removed subsidies a long time ago when president Sata was still alive…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.