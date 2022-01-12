ACTING PF national chairperson Davies Chama has lamented that it’s unfair to label all those who served in Edgar Lungu’s government as thieves, warning that the UPND will also be given the same name once they leave office. Commenting on Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya’s remarks that the UPND government’s collective objective was to ensure that all those who participated in the looting of resources were held accountable, Chama said concrete evidence of the alleged corruption should be availed to law enforcement agencies if it was available. “The problem I have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.