THE Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has called for innovation in the education sector by way of revising the curriculum in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. In an interview, ZANEC executive director George Hamusunga expressed concern that learners might not catch up if the sector did not innovate. “We have lost a lot of time due to the closure of schools as a result of COVID-19 and we may not catch up if we do not innovate by especially, revising our curriculum. We need to revise our…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.