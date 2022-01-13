PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is aware of the students’ concerns on meal allowances but insists that the economy must first be rebuilt. In an interview, Bwalya said President Hichilema was also as impatient as the Zambian people when it came to delivering on campaign promises. “The President is also aware of the concerns by former students from the Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia regarding the issue of loan deductions, as well as the issue of meal allowances for university students. It is important to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.