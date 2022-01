KABWATA PF candidate Clement Tembo says he will soon come out of hiding to continue with his campaigns for the by-elections, stressing that he had to protect his life. But Kabwata UPND aspiring candidate Andrew Tayengwa says Tembo is just being a cry baby because he knows that he will lose by a large margin. In an interview, Tembo said he was ready for the by-election. . “It is a welcome idea that the dates are now set because it is long overdue. We have been ready for quite some…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.