ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says since his party rebranded, there are many people who are joining. And Kabimba says UPND got into government by accident. In an interview, Kabimba said EF had received a lot of positive feedback since it rebranded. “I have seen this myself going back to PF, if you do not have a clear plan about your governance strategy, you can mess up and mess up the Zambian people. So we are looking at a bigger picture, the fact that we are getting so many people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.