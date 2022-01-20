NINE candidates yesterday successfully filed in their nominations for the Kabwata constituency by-elections slated for February 3, 2022. The candidates that managed to file in their nominations are PF’s Clement Tembo, Socialist Party’s Trevor Ng’andu, UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa, DP’s Fred Mubanga, New Heritage Party’s Kennedy Muyoya, PAC’s Sydney Zyambo, EPP’s Chilufya Tayali, PeP’s Henry Muleya and UNIP’s Engiwe Muzyeche. Speaking to journalists shortly after filing his nomination, PF’s Tembo asked the clergy to vote for him, saying PF was now humble and no longer arrogant. “To the clergy, the church,…...



