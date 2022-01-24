JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says stakeholders must take advantage of his open door policy to first seek engagement before going on uninformed attacks, clarifying that submissions for the constitutional reform which have been received so far are unsolicited. And Haimbe says government has only just started the process of internal consultation before Cabinet can approve a road map on how the constitutional reform process will be undertaken. Last week, governance activist Rueben Lifuka said Haimbe’s premature announcement that stakeholders were making submissions towards the constitutional reform process had the potential…...



