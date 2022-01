FORMER Solwezi West UPND member of parliament Teddy Kasonso says he has retired from politics and now wants to be a private citizen. In an interview, Kasonso said he was now too old to be in politics. “I am not participating in politics. That is why I did not participate [in the elections]. Am I not too old to be a politician? You cannot do politics until you die. There are so many things one can do. You mean one cannot stay without being a politician? We are almost 19…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.