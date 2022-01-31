CHIPANGALI PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha says ever since his assets were seized last year, he has not been told what crime he committed. And Lubusha says most African leaders fail to handover power because of such persecution. In an interview, Lubusha said he was even unable to service loans. “I am not guilty of anything. I am a very clean businessman. My items were seized in August up until now. I have not been told the crime I have committed. I have not been told anything so that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.