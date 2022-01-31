FORMER Malambo PF member of parliament Makebi Zulu says it is unfair that his party is the only party which is being investigated over its source of campaign funds during the 2021 general elections. In an interview, Zulu said the selective treatment with regards to investigations of political parties’ source of income could be deemed as persecution. He said other political parties, including UPND, should also reveal their source of funding. “Currently, there is no law that requires a party to disclose the source of their campaign funds, there isn’t…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.